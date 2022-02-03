Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12,785.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NDAQ opened at $182.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

