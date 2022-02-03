Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

