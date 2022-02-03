Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 164,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.