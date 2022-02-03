Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2,304.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

