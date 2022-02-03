Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $555,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $4,206,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $4,681,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $1,689,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $57.13 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621 over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

