Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

GLV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,417. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

