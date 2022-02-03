CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

