CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $64.77. 93,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,642. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

