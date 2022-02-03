CNX Resources Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

