Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.