Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cohu by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

