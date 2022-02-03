Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.80. 13,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 7,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Colicity by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Colicity during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Colicity by 40.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

