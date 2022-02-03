Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 679,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,126. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.