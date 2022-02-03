Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

