Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

