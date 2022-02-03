Comparing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BrainsWay and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 89.02%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 635.29%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63% Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.84 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -32.63 Avinger $8.76 million 3.34 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.28

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Avinger on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

