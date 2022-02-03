Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,543.21

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,543.21 ($20.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,693.50 ($22.77). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,655 ($22.25), with a volume of 2,662,021 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.39) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.02 billion and a PE ratio of 89.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,618.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,543.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

