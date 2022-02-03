Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conformis by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Conformis by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Conformis by 75.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

