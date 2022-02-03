ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday.

CNOB opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.