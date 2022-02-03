Contrasting Hut 8 Mining (HUT) & Its Peers

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hut 8 Mining
|$32.15 million
|$14.21 million
|13.76
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|$956.73 million
|-$1.78 million
|15.52
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hut 8 Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hut 8 Mining
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|695
|3245
|5004
|93
|2.50
Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.72%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.72%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hut 8 Mining
|50.27%
|10.22%
|9.62%
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|-37.69%
|-1,517.23%
|-9.24%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
14.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Hut 8 Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
