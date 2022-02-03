Contrasting OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Weibo alerts:

29.0% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Weibo has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weibo and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.69 billion 4.62 $313.36 million $1.48 22.49 OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 1.45 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -3.38

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weibo and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 2 3 0 2.60 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Weibo presently has a consensus price target of $56.30, indicating a potential upside of 69.12%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 661.17%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Weibo.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 15.86% 11.38% 5.15% OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44%

Summary

Weibo beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.