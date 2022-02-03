Convex Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.72 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $26.00 or 0.00069908 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $23.72 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,277,543 coins and its circulating supply is 48,713,994 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

