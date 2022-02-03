Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

