Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

CLB traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 844,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

