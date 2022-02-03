CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 31,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

