Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.80 ($0.37). Approximately 125,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 113,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

