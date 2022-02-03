Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 4,054,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

