CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.00 and last traded at $169.00. Approximately 1,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,979 in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CorVel by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

