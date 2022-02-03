Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.57.

Coupa Software stock opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

