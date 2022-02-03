CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS CPPCY opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

