Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of West Fraser Timber worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $2,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

Shares of WFG opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

