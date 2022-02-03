Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,645 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,455 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.34% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,386 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

