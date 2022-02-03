Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Freshpet worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

FRPT stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

