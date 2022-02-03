Credit Suisse AG Sells 120,259 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,259 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.