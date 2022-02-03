Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,432 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 124,022 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,235,032 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

