Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 102.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.