Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) to Neutral

Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
Alfa Company Profile
See Also: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.