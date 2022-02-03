Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) to Neutral

Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

