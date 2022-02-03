Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $11,040.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.48. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

