CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $22.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get CRH alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.