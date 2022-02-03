Critical Contrast: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) versus Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.17% 4.73% 2.53% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.26%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.32 $49.20 million $1.94 14.37 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

