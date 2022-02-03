Critical Survey: Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) versus Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonate Blends and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends N/A N/A -$1.94 million N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 0.80 $63.87 million $0.10 13.20

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Resonate Blends and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -245.29% Cheetah Mobile 10.83% 2.48% 1.69%

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Resonate Blends on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

