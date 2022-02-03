Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$8.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$4.70 on Monday. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

