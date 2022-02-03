CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.