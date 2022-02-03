Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 1,643,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

