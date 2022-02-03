CryptoTycoon (CTT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $404,573.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 249.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $404,573.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00032077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00042475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00113598 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 904,068 coins and its circulating supply is 115,932 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

