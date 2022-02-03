Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

