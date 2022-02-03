Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
About Curtiss Motorcycles
