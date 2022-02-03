Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 276.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

