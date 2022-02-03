Cyclub Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $59.09 million and $2.15 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.07183011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.53 or 0.99825961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars.

