CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 371,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

