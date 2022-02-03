D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $354,120.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DHI traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,839. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

